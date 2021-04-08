





Multi-day standoff ends

Article content Some residents of a Brantford neighbourhood that was the scene of a three-day standoff as police dealt with a man in crisis say the situation was mishandled. “I understand police are doing their job but I don’t agree with how it started,” said Melissa Cronk, who lives on Grey Street across from where the standoff took place. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Multi-day standoff ends Back to video The standoff ended at about 4 p.m. Wednesday with the 37-year-old man transported to hospital. Grey, between Stanley and Rawdon streets, had been closed since Sunday afternoon. Cronk and another neighbour, Kathryn Steep, said the man deals with some mental-health issues. “He just needs support and help,” said Cronk. During the standoff, police fired ARWENs at the man. ARWEN is an acronym for Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield that fires “less lethal” rounds, such as plastic projectiles. The Special Investigations Unit said it is investigating the use of ARWENS. The SIU said that, at about 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, a man with a machete approached an ambulance parked on Grey and began to make threats.

Article content Soon after Brantford police arrived, the man retreated into his home. He later exited his home and advanced towards the police officers with a knife and sword in his hands, the SIU said. The SIU said one officer fired plastic projectiles from an ARWEN and the man re-entered his home and barricaded himself. Police closed the street and tried to communicate with the man. During the standoff other police services provided support. The SIU said that, on Tuesday morning, a Guelph police officer discharged his ARWEN at the man, who went back inside his home. On Wednesday afternoon, before the man was apprehended, there was an interaction between the man and OPP officers, which included the discharge of multiple ARWENs, the SIU said. Cronk saw the events unfold and began taking videos that she posted to social media, including one long video that was seen more than 2,500 times. The man also was streaming some of the activity on Instagram, where he posted photos of his injuries until power was cut to his home. Cronk said the man forges steel as part of artwork he creates in a backyard garage and was holding a piece of steel when police saw him. She said he was on his own property and shouldn’t have been seen as a threat. Steep said her partner has known the man, who was a reservist, for many years and believes the police activity may have triggered some post-traumatic stress disorder in him. The man posted photos on Instagram of his chest showing a large red welt surrounded by a much larger bruised area after he he said he was hit with an ARWEN projectile.

Article content Cronk said police refused offers from neighbours and friends of the man to speak to him. Const. Shane Seibert said Brantford police can’t comment because the SIU is looking into the situation. Police thanked area residents for their “patience and co-operation” during a “very concerning situation.” Mark Baxter president of the Brantford Police Association, said the peaceful resolution to the situation is due to the patience of the officers. “It could have turned out much worse had we not shown restraint,” he said. “At the end of the day, we got the safe conclusion everybody wanted.” Meanwhile, the man’s neighbours said people are concerned about him and want to be sure he’s getting the support he needs. Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529. The SIU is also urging anyone who may have any relevant video evidence – cell phone video, home surveillance, dash cam footage – to upload that video through the SIU website at www.siu.on.ca/en/index.php. With files from Michelle Ruby SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

