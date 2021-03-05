





Photo by Brian Thompson / Expositor file photo

Article content The COVID-19 pandemic is being exploited politically and will be over when the public demands it, Brantford-Brant MP Phil McColeman said Friday. Speaking Friday at the annual MP-MPP fireside chat organized by the Brantford-Brant Chamber of Commerce, McColeman recalled a recent conversation with a constituent. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MP says 'pandemic is being exploited politically' Back to video “He said that he and his wife lived in fear for about three months before they started to look at it (the pandemic) differently,” he said “Then their instincts started telling them that something else was going on. “I’ve reflected on his words because this is a grassroots person whose instincts are making him wonder what else is happening.” McColeman isn’t seeking re-election and acknowledged he feels free to express his opinion. “I see the exploitation of this, it (the pandemic and vaccine rollout) are being exploited for political purposes,” he said. “What is it specifically, I can’t tell you.

Article content “But listen to your instincts, watch what’s happening and listen to what people are saying.” He said Canada needs a more fulsome discussion on how the pandemic has been managed with increasing centralization of power by the federal government. Friday’s event, which was sponsored by Conestoga College, Wilfrid Laurier University and Six Nations Polytechnique, was done virtually and featured a question and answer session with McColeman and Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma. They were asked when they thought the pandemic would end. “That’s a difficult question to answer because we are waiting for vaccines,” Bouma said. “But through the vaccine rollout and what we were able to accomplish through the lockdown after Christmas, we’ve had a (virus) reproduction number under one since Jan. 7.” He said COVID-19-related numbers have continued to go down, with encouraging news from long-term facilities since the start of the vaccine rollout. Historically, there have been third and fourth waves of pandemics, said Bouma, acknowledging there have been some bumps along the road concerning the vaccination plans. “You do see light at the end of the tunnel and in conversations with the (Brant County) health unit, they’re ready to go and can ramp up vaccinations when they become more available,” said the MPP. “I can’t tell you what it will take for it to be declared over but I do see hope and I do see light at the end of the tunnel.” Bouma and McColeman were also asked about the failures and successes by governments in their response to the pandemic.

Article content “We’ve made significant investments in municipalities, supporting small businesses and we’ve done everything we can to keep people safe,” Bouma said. He said the guiding principle for the provincial government throughout the pandemic was to follow, as much as possible, the advice of experts. The province has laid the groundwork for the recovery, said Bouma, adding that the government’s primary objective was to ensure people remained safe and healthy. McColeman said big box stores and those who fraudulently took advantage of federal government’s COVID programs are winners, while small businesses have taken a beating during the pandemic. He said the government did bring in strong programs to help businesses and individuals but they haven’t been focused and, as a result, there has been abuse. Meanwhile, Canada’s reaction to the COVID-19 has been greatly flawed, said McColeman. “We had pandemic plans in place, right across the county,” he said. “Every province had one, our national government had one and they were all thrown out the window. They were ignored.” Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

