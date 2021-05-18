Motorists nabbed for stunt driving

Many of the charges were the result of focused patrols by officers, including one on April 1 when a motorist was nabbed going 166 km-h in a 100 km-h zone on the 403. A couple of days later, a novice driver was caught going 163 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. In early April, a driver was caught going 150 km-h in an 80 km-h zone on Highway 24 and, on April 8, a motorist was charged going 116 km-h in a 60 km-h zone on Brant Road 18.

The speeding charges were included in a list of incidents presented Tuesday to a meeting of the Brant County police services board.

Fines for speeding are double when the offence takes place in a highway or road construction zone.

They charged 15 motorists with stunt driving or excessive speeding in April, including some who sped through construction zones when workers were present. On April 23, two drivers were clocked at 127 km-h and at 111 km-h driving through a Highway 403 construction zone, with an 80 km-h limit. On April 27, police charged a driver for going 127 km/h in an 80 km/h construction zone with workers present.

Motorists caught going 50 km/h or more over the posted speed limit are charged with stunt driving. Their vehicles are impounded for a week and they also lose their driving privileges for seven days.

Tuesday also marked the first day of Canada Road Safety Week, an annual seven-day campaign aimed at improving road safety. The campaign’s focus is on impaired, distracted and aggressive driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

The OPP said there have been 76 road collision fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads across Ontario so far this year.

In Brant, there have been three fatal collisions so far this year, up from one in 2020.

Haldimand OPP, meanwhile, have investigated four fatal collisions resulting the deaths of four people in 2021, up from five fatal collisions in 2020 that resulting in six deaths.

As of March, there had been one fatal collision in Norfolk, which saw no no fatal collisions in 2020.

“The number of innocent people killed every year on our roads because of dangerous, careless driving is staggering,” OPP Chief Supt. Rohan Thompson, commander of the highway safety division, said Tuesday. “As a driver, every person travelling with, or around you stands to pay the price for the risks you take behind the wheel. So do their families. “

Brantford police also issued a statement concerning road safety on Tuesday.

“Unsafe driving behaviour involves the potential risk of fines, suspensions, impounds, injuries, or even death,” the statement said. “You could lose your money, points, your license, your vehicle, your physical or mental capacities, your wages or your life. Worse yet, you could be taking all these away from others you share the road with.”

