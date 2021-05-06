Motorist in rental car charged with stunt driving

Article content

A 20-year-old Brantford driver is facing charges after Brant OPP stopped a vehicle just before 1 a.m. on May 6 on Highway 403.

Police said the vehicle was clocked at 160 km-h in a posted 100 km-h zone.

The driver is charged with racing a motor vehicle and speeding 50-plus kilometres over the limit.

The vehicle, which was rented, was impounded at roadside and the driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.