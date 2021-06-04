More people drop out of labour market amid pandemic

A drop in the city’s jobless rate in May is the result of more residents leaving the labour force than people starting new jobs, says the WorkForce Planning Board of Grand Erie.

“The pandemic has caused a lot of ups and downs in people’s lives,” Danette Dalton, the board’s executive director, said in a statement Friday.

“It’s understandable if some people have felt disheartened and discouraged, and have dropped out of the labour force. ”

She said it is hoped that “discouraged workers” will return once the economy further stabilizes.

“We are fortunate in our community to have a lot of employment support services and training opportunities.”

Statistics Canada reported Friday that the unemployment rate for Brantford and Brant County dropped to 6.1 per cent in May from 6.4 per cent April.

Norfolk County’s unemployment rate was pegged at 7.9 per cent in May.

Nationally, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 8.2 per cent with Statistics Canada reporting 68,000 jobs lost n May. In Ontario, the jobless rate rose to 9.3 per cent as employment fell by 32,000.