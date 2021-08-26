Mom says Bogema remains sedated as he fights COVID
Article content
The mother of one of the youngest COVID-19 patients in the critical care unit of the Brantford General Hospital said Thursday that her son is still sedated and struggling with a fever.
Advertisement
Article content
Shane Bogema, 39, was intubated on Sunday afternoon after writing a warning to the public about the virus.
Mom says Bogema remains sedated as he fights COVID Back to video
“Everyone always thinks, ‘It wouldn’t happen to me,’ until you’re lying in a bed, fighting for your life,” Bogema, the owner of The Roofing Company, wrote Sunday to an Expositor reporter. “Hold your loved ones close. We aren’t promised tomorrow.”
His mother, Linda Bogema, said the family is taking things day by day as her son lies sedated and intubated.
“There’s been no bad news, but no better news either.”
She said she’s aware that her son’s lungs are damaged and he is fighting the infection, which is causing his fever.
She said the family has been buoyed by an outpouring of support from around the city.
“A lot of people have been contacting me and there’s a lot of people praying for him.”
Linda Bogema said she is finding comfort from her job at the Mission Thrift Store on Colborne Street West, where she has worked for 19 years.
“This is where I need to be in order to stay calm and a lot of people who know I’ll be here have come in to offer support.”
As he struggled with the virus at home, Shane Bogema told people he had pneumonia at first because he didn’t want his online friends to argue about whether the virus was real.
“Early in the pandemic, a bunch of us didn’t believe it was true,” said Linda Bogema. “We didn’t know anybody that had it, so you don’t think it’s real.”
But she and her family got their vaccinations regardless.
At the advice of his doctor, due to several pre-existing medical issues, Shane wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19, she said. It’s believed he may have passed virus to a half-dozen family members but not Linda or her daughter.
Advertisement
Article content
“There are a lot of people out there who don’t believe it’s true,” said Linda Bogema. “But this is a whole new ballgame. He was not kidding. He’s very, very sick.”
Shane Bogema’s family can’t visit him in the critical care unit.
They phone once a day to get updates on his condition.
“Everyone complains about our hospital but I truly appreciate all the workers there. They’ve been phenomenal to him, putting music on for him and assuring him that his family loves him. I know he can hear.”
As of Thursday, the Brantford General Hospital reported there were 20 COVID cases in BGH and at the Willett in Paris.
An outbreak at the Willett’s transitional care unit, declared on Aug. 13, now has affected 11 people and one staff member and an outbreak on B6 of the BGH, declared on Wednesday, involves three patients.
SGamble@postmedia.com
@EXPSGamble