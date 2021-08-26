The mother of one of the youngest COVID-19 patients in the critical care unit of the Brantford General Hospital said Thursday that her son is still sedated and struggling with a fever.

Shane Bogema, 39, was intubated on Sunday afternoon after writing a warning to the public about the virus.

Mom says Bogema remains sedated as he fights COVID

“Everyone always thinks, ‘It wouldn’t happen to me,’ until you’re lying in a bed, fighting for your life,” Bogema, the owner of The Roofing Company, wrote Sunday to an Expositor reporter. “Hold your loved ones close. We aren’t promised tomorrow.”

His mother, Linda Bogema, said the family is taking things day by day as her son lies sedated and intubated.

“There’s been no bad news, but no better news either.”

She said she’s aware that her son’s lungs are damaged and he is fighting the infection, which is causing his fever.

She said the family has been buoyed by an outpouring of support from around the city.

“A lot of people have been contacting me and there’s a lot of people praying for him.”

Linda Bogema said she is finding comfort from her job at the Mission Thrift Store on Colborne Street West, where she has worked for 19 years.

“This is where I need to be in order to stay calm and a lot of people who know I’ll be here have come in to offer support.”

As he struggled with the virus at home, Shane Bogema told people he had pneumonia at first because he didn’t want his online friends to argue about whether the virus was real.

“Early in the pandemic, a bunch of us didn’t believe it was true,” said Linda Bogema. “We didn’t know anybody that had it, so you don’t think it’s real.”

But she and her family got their vaccinations regardless.

At the advice of his doctor, due to several pre-existing medical issues, Shane wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19, she said. It’s believed he may have passed virus to a half-dozen family members but not Linda or her daughter.