Missing woman found

Vincent Ball
Mar 20, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
The Brantford police budget for 2021 is set at $38,022,252, an increase from 2020 of $2,149,130, or 5.99 per cent.
Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor

A woman reported missing by Brantford police earlier this week has been found.

Police announced that Christine Bucci has been located.

Police thanked the public for their assistance and concern.

Relatives of the missing woman posted on social media that she is safe.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers