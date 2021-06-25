Police seek help finding boy, 14

Article content

Brantford police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy last seen leaving his Stanley Street home on Friday morning.

Police said Domenis Young is Indigenous, five-foot-nine and weighs 180 pounds. He has long black hair and brown eyes and wears black-rimmed glasses.

Police said he is likely wearing jean shorts, blue-black Nike running shoes and a black baseball hat.

Police said they are concerned for Young’s well-being.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-756-7050.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251 .

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall