Message about COVID from patient in BGH ICU

One of the last messages from a COVID patient in the ICU before he was put on a ventilator was a warning about the virus.

“Everyone always thinks, ‘It wouldn’t happen to me,’ until you’re lying in a bed, fighting for your life,” Shane Bogema wrote to an Expositor reporter on Sunday afternoon.

“Hold your loved ones close. We aren’t promised tomorrow.”

Bogema, a local roofer and owner of The Roofing Company, said he tried to fight the virus on his own at home for eight days but then his partner pushed him to go to Brantford General Hospital.

“I guess it was a good thing I came,” he posted on his Facebook page. “I may not have made it.”

As of Sunday, Bogema had been in hospital for nine days. After five days on the COVID ward, he was moved to critical care and had machines assisting his breathing.

“I’m fighting for my life and trying really hard not to be put under and on a ventilator,” he wrote on Saturday. “But if my lungs don’t start showing some signs of healing, there isn’t much of a choice.”

In a message Sunday afternoon, Bogema said he could barely speak and was just minutes away from being sedated and intubated.

He said BGH staff had treated him well and made his stay “much easier.”

When he first became sick, Bogema referred to his illness on Facebook as “pneumonia.” He said he didn’t want to see social media friends getting into a fight about whether the virus was real.

But on Saturday he was clear.

“This is no joke,” he wrote.

“I’m not being paid by the government to post this…. I am one very, very sick puppy and all I wanna do is be home with my family. Heck, I would like it if I could at least be able to put my feet on the ground or go to the washroom on my own.

“This s—t is so messed up.”

As of Friday, the Brant County Health Unit reported 15 COVID patients in BGH.

