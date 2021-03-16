Mayor says Brantford will be 'more resilient' post-pandemic
On March 17, 2020, the Ontario government declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19. This is one in a series of articles looking back on an extraordinary year.
There was fear and anxiety when COVID-19 hit last March but Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis said he never doubted the city’s ability to respond to the pandemic.
“I can remember in the first couple of weeks or so the hospital was running out of personal protective equipment and the situation was getting pretty dire,” Davis recalled in an interview. “We reached out to our economic development department to see what they could do about sourcing PPE.
“They were successful and I realized then that, as a city, as a community, we’d be able to adapt and handle the crisis.”
Still, there was uncertainty within the city as a corporation and in the broader community, said the mayor.
“Remember, we really didn’t know what we were dealing with – no one did – and yet we had to figure out how we could keep the city running and, at the same time, keep our employees safe.”
Davis cited as example the water treatment plant.
“It has to keep operating and we need people to keep it running and we have to keep the people running it safe.”
The same could be said about many other city departments. In many cases, staff had to “switch gears” and move into other roles and they did so without difficulty, Davis said.
He said he is impressed with the level of co-operation between departments.
“We’d be at a meeting and a department head would be talking about some of the challenges they were dealing with and someone from another department would say, ‘We can help with that’,”
The mayor said the collaboration was essential because the city had to deal with frequently changing provincial pandemic directives.
He praised the leadership shown by CAO Brian Hutchings, who had been on the job less than a year when the pandemic hit, and the work of city staff at all levels.
Although most people realize the importance of following public health guidelines, such as mask-wearing and physical distancing, keeping everyone motivated over the past year has been a challenge, Davis said.
On a personal note, Davis said he misses attending public events, which, prior to the pandemic, made up about one-third of 60 to 70 hours he worked in a week.
He said the events serve to recharge his batteries and provide opportunities to meet people one-on-one and learn more about the community.
To compensate, the mayor said he has done a lot of video interviews, which he shares online.
“The pandemic will come to an end and I think that we’ll be able to carry forward many of the lessons that we’ve learned through all of this,” said the mayor. “Our senior leadership is relatively new and they’ve bonded through the pandemic, which I think will serve us well.
“As a community, I think we can come out of this even more resilient.”
