Mayor says Brantford will be 'more resilient' post-pandemic

On March 17, 2020, the Ontario government declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19. This is one in a series of articles looking back on an extraordinary year.

There was fear and anxiety when COVID-19 hit last March but Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis said he never doubted the city’s ability to respond to the pandemic.

“I can remember in the first couple of weeks or so the hospital was running out of personal protective equipment and the situation was getting pretty dire,” Davis recalled in an interview. “We reached out to our economic development department to see what they could do about sourcing PPE.

“They were successful and I realized then that, as a city, as a community, we’d be able to adapt and handle the crisis.”

Still, there was uncertainty within the city as a corporation and in the broader community, said the mayor.

“Remember, we really didn’t know what we were dealing with – no one did – and yet we had to figure out how we could keep the city running and, at the same time, keep our employees safe.”