Mayor expects 'positive announcement' about Costco this fall

After years of discussions, studies and planning, it looks as if plans to build a Costco in Brantford are almost finalized.

“I remain ever more optimistic about a positive announcement this fall,” said Mayor Kevin Davis.

A city hall source, who did not want to be identified, was more definitive. “It will be open by Christmas.”

Maria Visocchi, Brantford’s communications manager, said the city’s planning department is waiting for a “third site plan submission, which we understand is forthcoming soon.”

That plan is for a large retail warehouse to be built on property at the Lynden Park Mall, which already has been cleared and prepped by Vicano Developments Ltd.

A spokesperson for Costco has said that, until all planning issues are finalized, the company will not confirm its plans, but noted that a store can be built within two months.

Davis has said a Costco store is one of the things he’s questioned about most frequently by Brantford citizens.

The idea of the big box store being built in the north end has been a hot topic of discussion for years.

In 2014, Costco was linked to a 6.7-hectare piece of land at Morton Avenue and Wayne Gretzky Parkway purchased by a property developer.

Despite a site plan and extensive negotiations, plans were scuttled when the Ministry of Transportation raised concerns about increased traffic from Costco backing up traffic on the the nearby Highway 403 interchange. The property eventually was put back on the market.

In 2018, the Lynden Park Mall presented plans to city council that called for a big expansion that included a hotel, 85-unit residential building and a large retail building.