Man wanted in assault

Brantford police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation.

Police said the man got into a verbal argument with a woman at about 4:30 p.m. on April 2 in the area of Colborne Street and Park Avenue. During the argument, the man threw a cup of coffee at the woman and then punched her in the face several times.

The suspect and victim do not know each other, police said.

The suspect is about 30 to 35 years old and tall, with an average build. He has short hair and was wearing a denim jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chad Francis of the major crime unit at 519-756-7050, ext. 2272. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.