Man tried to steal vacuum cleaners

A 41-year-old man is facing several charges after Brantford police were called at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 3 to a disturbance at a retail store at Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Police said the man is charged with two counts each of possession of stolen property over $5,000, assault with Intent to resist arrest, possession of identity documents and possession of stolen credit cards and theft over $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter and commit and possession of break-in tools.

Police said a man took several expensive vacuum cleaners from the store’s main area into the storage area. He then used a tool to break out of the emergency fire exit.

Two store employees attempted to stop the man and were assaulted.

Police said the man’s vehicle ands its licence plates had been reported stolen.

All the items the man had attempted to steal were recovered. They are valued at more than $10,000.

Theft charge

A 39-year-old Brantford man is charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen goods under $5,000 after Brantford police investigated the theft of an electric bike on July 31.

Police said the bike, valued at about $3,000, from in front of a retail store on at Colborne Street and Kiwanis Way.

The suspect was found at a home on Maitland Street, along with the bike.

Weapons charge

A 24-year-old Brantford man is facing charges after a knife was used to threaten a staff member at a facility on Dalhousie Street, near Colborne Street, at about 3 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Brantford police said the staff member was threatened after a man was asked to leave the facility because of his behaviour.

The man is charged with assault with a weapon, having weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon and break of probation.