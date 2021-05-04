





Share this Story: Man sees manslaughter charge dropped

Man sees manslaughter charge dropped Photo by (submitted photo)

Article content A Superior Court judge dismissed a manslaughter charge against a Brantford man who was facing trial in the 2018 shooting death of Jeffrey Maxner. Preaktra Chao, 28, was charged about 18 months after the death of 34-year-old Maxner, who was shot by Joel Scalzo on Jan. 1, 2018. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man sees manslaughter charge dropped Back to video “There was no evidence whatsoever my client was present at the time of the murder much less that he played a role in it or knew that a murder would take place,” Chao’s lawyer Robb MacDonald told Justice Gethin Edward. Maxner died in the parking lot of Rexall Pharma Plus on St. Paul Avenue, across from Brantford General Hospital, after he and Scalzo, who court was told was his drug dealer, got into an argument. Scalzo was charged with first-degree murder but, last October, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, saying he hadn’t intended to kill Maxner. He said he fired five bullets into the rear door of Maxner’s truck to scare Maxner’s girlfriend. One bullet went through the passenger seat and into Maxner’s chest.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Scalzo, who already had a violent criminal record, was sentenced in October to 13 years in prison but got credit with already having served 44 months. Chao also was charged with first-degree murder but that charge was reduced to manslaughter, with a four-day preliminary hearing scheduled in March. On the fourth day of that hearing, assistant Crown attorney Larry Brock told Edward that cell phone evidence placing Chao at the scene of the shooting was wrong. That fact came to light when a Rogers Communications expert preparing to testify reviewed his records. “It became clear the information provided almost two years ago was inaccurate,” Brock said. He said Chao had lost his cell phone on New Year’s Eve 2017 and it was linked to the murder scene on Jan. 1, 2018. An investigation originally showed the old SIM card was then inserted into a new phone purchased by Chao on Jan. 2. “That was the information we received from Rogers in June 2019 and that was wrong,” said Brock. “It was an error.” Brock said a Rogers Communications expert clarified Chao accurately told police he got a new cell phone and a new SIM card after losing his phone. “I’m left with no other alternative but to declare we no longer have a reasonable prospect of conviction and I’m inviting you to discharge Mr. Chao,” said Brock. Chao’s lawyer said his client deserved the discharge and hoped he could continue to rebuild his life. But MacDonald pointed out he had raised the issue of the wrong cell phone evidence during Chao’s bail hearing in the summer of 2019.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I would have hoped it could have been uncovered earlier. There’s been a great deal of correspondence about it.” The judge said that, without a the presumed connection between the cell phone and SIM card, there was no evidence that a jury could convict Chao on. “Jeffrey Maxner’s life mattered, but so, too, does Preaktra Chao’s life matter,” said Edward, noting Chao could have faced a life sentence. After the discharge, Chao said the charges led to a “rough two years” for him. In an email, MacDonald said the case against Chao was “built on speculation and the cobbling together of loose ends that really amounted to nothing of substance. “The fact that he has had to live under the dark cloud of murder allegations for almost two years is a tragedy.” In court, MacDonald said: “I hope today marks a new beginning for Mr. Chao. It’s very well deserved.” SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford