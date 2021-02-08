Man makes amends for Arrowdale mischief by paying restitution

Susan Gamble
The case of a man who tampered with the golf booking system at Arrowdale has been dealt with in court.
A 69-year-old Brantford man who tampered with the online booking system at Arrowdale Golf Course last May saw his charge of mischief under $5,000 withdrawn after paying restitution.

Gary Kastronic booked and then cancelled 26 tee times at the municipal golf course, costing the city $4,609 in lost revenue, according to the charge laid by Brantford Police, and resulting in the suspension for a time of online bookings for non-members at Arrowdale.

Under the direct accountability program, Kastronic wrote a cheque to St. Leonard’s Community Services, with the money to be turned over to the city.

The program enables those charged with minor crimes to avoid charges and a criminal record by accepting responsibility for their actions.

The Crown requested the charge against Kastronic be withdrawn since a record of “direct accountability” was registered.

