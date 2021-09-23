Man jailed for assault and screaming threats
A Brantford man who caused disturbances in public places was sentenced to the equivalent of almost six months in jail when he appeared in Ontario Court.
Bruce Wayne Wilson, 33, pleaded guilty to causing a disturbance and threatening death to two nurses at Brantford General Hospital in July 2020. He wielded the metal lid of a garbage can and yelled and screamed threats.
Wilson also pleaded guilty to offences he committed last year. He caused a ruckus in February at the Brantford bus terminal downtown by assaulting and threatening to kill a man. Ordered to stay away from the terminal, he broke that order in April, broke another undertaking later in the month and, in May, stole something.
Wilson pleaded guilty to assault, threatening death or bodily harm, theft under $5,000 and breach of an undertaking.
Justice Kathleen Baker ordered Wilson to get assessed for possible treatment for mental-health issues and placed him on probation for two years.
Assaulted woman, man pleads guilty
A man with a violent relationship with a woman was convicted in Ontario Court on nine charges, some dating back more than four years.
Brennan Halsey Maybee, 27, of Six Nations of the Grand River, was charged with repeatedly assaulting the woman and then breaching orders to stay away from her.
He was charged with assaulting her twice in 2017, contacting her when he shouldn’t in 2019 and assaulting her last February.
During one incident, Maybee was accused of breaking into a Fifth Line home to contact the woman and, while there, wounding a man. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and unlawful entry in that matter.
On New Year’s Day in 2020, Maybee was charged with contacting the woman and driving dangerously in a stolen vehicle while pursued by police. He pleaded guilty to flight from police in that incident.
Maybee also pleaded guilty to assault, failing to attend court and breaching bail conditions and probation and release orders.
Justice Gethin Edward credited Maybee with nine months of time he had already served and placed him on probation with orders to not be within 50 metres of the woman and to not contact her again unless he has her written consent to do so.
Driver was impaired when tree hit
A woman who was arrested in February after crashing a vehicle into a tree was sentenced to time served after her guilty plea in Ontario Court.
Samantha Fraser, 28, was arrested after police were called when a motorist hit a tree on Dalhousie Street and drove away. Officers found Fraser in a nearby backyard attempting to hide in a portable toilet.
Police said the vehicle had been taken from its owner without consent.
Fraser, during her arrest, demonstrated behaviour consistent with being impaired by drugs, police said.
She also was a suspended driver under probation orders and several release orders.
Fraser pleaded guilty to seven charges: driving while impaired, possession of stolen good, driving while prohibited, failing to stop after an accident, breach of release orders, breach of probation and driving while a suspended driver.
Justice Gethin Edward credited Fraser with seven months of time already served.
