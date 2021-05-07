Man guilty of multiple crimes

That was followed by an arrest by Six Nations police for driving with a suspended licence and by Brantford police, who caught Simon and a Kitchener man with ammunition, which they were prohibited from possessing.

But, three months later, Simon was arrested for breaking his probation after leaving the home of his surety. Brantford police also found on him break-in instruments.

“I need a chance to show you I’ve changed,” Simon told the judge, insisting his life had turned around since kicking his drug habit. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Wade Everett Simon, 37, of Fourth Line Road, was sentenced in December 2019 for stealing lottery tickets from a variety store while armed with a machete, and helping to steal four laptop computers from a Brantford business. The judge gave him a sentence of time served of about 13 months and ordered him to repay $1,697.

An Ohsweken man who, earlier assured an Ontario Court judge he had changed his life, recently pleaded guilty to nine offences

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

At the end last June, Simon – still under orders to remain in the home of his surety — and a Brantford woman were arrested while driving on Newport Road. Police said Simon was driving dangerously with several stolen licence plates and numerous stolen identification cards and documents.

The next month, Simon, under new orders to live with a new surety, was arrested after being out and threatening a woman.

He was arrested again last November for assaulting the same woman and breaching his release order but those charges were withdrawn in court.

All together, Simon pleaded guilty to six counts of breaching release orders or undertakings, possession of break-in instruments, two counts of driving while under suspension and possession of ammunition contrary to an order.

He was also sentenced on an April 2018 charge of possession of stolen property.

Justice Gethin Edward credited Simon with nine months of time already served and sent him back to jail for a further five months.

Simon returns again to court to deal with a charge of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police from August 2018.

Weapons and drugs mean jail for county man

Just months after being caught with an imitation gun, breaching a previous order to have no weapons, a Brant County man was arrested while carrying a set of brass knuckles.

Brodie Jefferson Walsh, 28, pleaded guilty to August 2020 charges of possession of a weapon and impaired driving. Then, in November, Walsh was arrested in Brantford with drugs that included methamphetamine and Xanax, and the prohibited brass knuckles.

He pleaded guilty to impaired driving, two counts of possession of a weapon, possession of an unauthorized weapon, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and breach of an undertaking.

Justice Robert Gee gave Walsh credit for already having served six months in jail and sent him back for a further 19 days. He also fined him $1,500 for his impaired driving charge and gave him a one-year driving prohibition.

Gee ordered Walsh to have no dangerous weapons for the rest of his life and to submit a DNA sample to the national offenders databank.

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble