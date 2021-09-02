Man gets time added to sentence

A Six Nations man, sent to prison earlier this year for sexually assaulting his cousin, has been sentenced to another nines months.

The 38-year-old man, who can’t be named because it would identify his victim, managed to avoid incarceration for several months earlier this year by claiming he had been exposed to COVID-19 each time he was supposed to be in court.

In May, Justice Gethin Edward sentenced the man, in his absence, to three years in prison.

The judge said the man had performed non-consensual sex acts on his cousin, who was asleep and had consumed alcohol.

The man’s lawyer asked the judge to consider a conditional sentence that his client could serve at home.

But Edward said that wouldn’t be appropriate in light of the impact the man’s actions had on his victim.

Also, the Crown had filed a community impact statement in the case, noting the “all-too high prevalence of sexual assaults on First Nations communities.”

Edward again was the judge when the man returned to court recently to plead guilty to a September 2020 charge of impaired driving and a May 2021 charge of breaking a non-communication order.

The judge ordered that the nine-month sentence be added to the man’s prison sentence because he has a record of drunk-driving convictions.

One-year sentence for possession of methamphetamines

A Brantford man found guilty of having enough methamphetamines to sell was kept in jail for almost a year before his trial and then sent back to jail by an Ontario Court judge.

Jonathan Charles Lawrence Ludwig, 34, pleaded guilty in court to an October 2020 charge of possession of methamphetamine for trafficking. He also pleaded guilty to breaching his release orders last Christmas Eve.