Man gets prison for 'despicable acts' against children

Editor’s note: This article contains details about sexual abuse that some readers may find disturbing.
A Brantford man sent to prison for five years committed “despicable acts against three children” but got a lower than normal sentence due to problems with evidence, says the assistant Crown attorney on the case.
The 35-year-old man, who can’t be named because it would identify his victims, pleaded guilty in Ontario Court to sexual offences from 2017, including sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, possessing and making child pornography and making sexual material available to a child.
The man, who touched the young girls and showed them pornography, took responsibility for his crimes, even though the Crown said it would have had trouble proving some of his crimes
“The Crown acknowledges this sentence is on the low end of the range for sexual interference,” said assistant Crown attorney William Dorsey.