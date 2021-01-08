Man gets prison for 'despicable acts' against children

Susan Gamble
Jan 08, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
The Ontario Court building at 44 Queen Street in Brantford, Ontario. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor

Editor’s note: This article contains details about sexual abuse that some readers may find disturbing.

A Brantford man sent to prison for five years committed “despicable acts against three children” but got a lower than normal sentence due to problems with evidence, says the assistant Crown attorney on the case.

The 35-year-old man, who can’t be named because it would identify his victims, pleaded guilty in Ontario Court to sexual offences from 2017, including sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, possessing and making child pornography and making sexual material available to a child.

The man, who touched the young girls and showed them pornography, took responsibility for his crimes, even though the Crown said it would have had trouble proving some of his crimes

“The Crown acknowledges this sentence is on the low end of the range for sexual interference,” said assistant Crown attorney William Dorsey.

He said that one victim’s grandmother said she saw a video of the man violating the girl but the video was never recovered and the woman’s testimony wasn’t reliable.

“In her first statement to police she made no mention of seeing a video that strongly suggested (the man) had sex with (one victim),” said Dorsey.

“It could be inferred she was a party to some offences herself, or was at least hands-off and complicit, allowing the abuse to happen. Whether she will face charges remains to be seen.”

But Dorsey said that the sexual interference charge against the man is based on the man having intercourse with one of the girls, who was 13.

“He admitted what he had done and acknowledged it to (the grandmother).”

In a written impact statement, the young teen said she turned to drugs and alcohol because of the abuse and kept a utility knife under her mattress because she feared her mother’s partner.

“Sometimes I woke up bleeding or in pain. I felt abused with little to no recollection of what happened. My private areas were in pain on more than one occasion,” she stated.

The girl talked about her fears for her younger sister, who was also abused, and how she was loathe to leave her sibling alone.

She said the man was manipulative and constantly “interrogating” her.

“He made me feel like I was worth nothing. I was exposed to things – videos and porn – that no child should see. I was always aware and alert and I walked on eggshells.”

Police recovered from the man’s computer several videos he made of the girls asleep in their underwear.

The girl said she tried to reach out to her grandmother about the man but was rebuffed. Similarly, she said her mother didn’t believe her.

“She was in complete denial,” the girl said of her mother

The mother told court the man and his “sickening acts” caused her to push away everyone else in her life.

“You made me doubt myself as a mother and made me feel like I failed them,” she said. “You are a horrible human being.”

The man told court he now knows his actions were “inexcusable.”

“I realize what the victims went through and the pain I caused, the suffering. The guilt I feel for what I’ve done is with me every day and I’ll live what that for the rest of my life.”

Justice Gethin Edward made a point of ruling, as a matter of fact, that the 13-year-old had been subjected to intercourse but noted the case might have been difficult to prove.

He said he agreed to the joint sentencing submission based on the fact the guilty plea spared the three victims from having to testify against their abuser.

Once the man gets out of prison, he will face weapons and other restrictions, including that he can’t hold a job working with those under 16 and he can’t be around public parks, swimming pools and schools.

The man will be on the national sexual offenders list for the rest of his life.

