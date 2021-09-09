Man found safe, Brantford police say

Expositor staff
Sep 09, 2021
Brantford police said Wednesday that a 35-year-old man reported missing has been found safe.

On Tuesday, police asked for the public’s help in locating Robert Mark Cannon, who was last seen Aug. 31 in the area of Waterloo Street.

Police said they were concerned with the man’s well-being.

