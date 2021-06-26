Article content

A 34-year-old Brantford man faces weapons charges following an altercation at about 2:45 p.m. on June 24 on Market Street.

Police said they responded to a report of a man with knife who was involved in a foot chase following a verbal argument with a second man.

Police found the suspect and recovered a large butcher knife and two smaller knives.

Police said the 32-year-old victim, who was uninjured, did not co-operate with officers.

A 34-year-old Brantford man is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a weapon.

