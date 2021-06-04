Man faces charges in store break-in

Article content

A 32-year-old Brantford man is facing several charges after police responded at about 1:30 a.m. on May 29 to an alarm at a store at Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Police said the canine unit located a male suspect attempting to hide between parked vehicles at a nearby location.

The suspect, holding a knife, refused to comply with police demands but was taken into custody with help from the police dog.

Police said the suspect was in possession of break-in tools.

Video at the stores showed the suspect inside, steading items and damaging a warehouse area.

The man is charged with break and enter and commit, mischief under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of break-in tools, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breach of probation and breach of an undertaking.