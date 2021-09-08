Man defecated on lawn

A 46-year-old Brantford man faces several charges following a bizarre incident on Acorn Lane at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Police said a citizen called 911 to report that a man had broken into his vehicle. A neighbour told police he saw a man enter the vehicle and then defecate on the victim’s lawn.

The man is charged with theft under $5,000, breach of a release order, trespass at night (prowl), mischief to property and breach of probation.

Impaired driver

A 53-year-old man from Lynden has been charged following a collision just before 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the area of Colborne Street and Locks Road.

Police said a vehicle has hit from behind while stopped at a red light on Locks Road. The motorist then drove his vehicle to a nearby parking lot and was found unconscious at the wheel while the motor was still running, police said.

Police said they were able help the driver regain consciousness, police said.

The man is charged with operation while impaired by drug.

Indecent act leads to charges

A 38-year-old Brantford woman faces charges after police were called just after 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 to Alexandra Park because a citizen reported seeing a couple engaged in an indecent act.

Police said they found the man and woman at a nearby convenience store. The man rode away on a bicycle while the woman tried to run away, police said.

The woman is charged with obstructing police and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

Man charged with assault

A 38-year-old Brantford man faces numerous charges after a slice of pizza was thrown an employee of a Colborne Street and Kiwanis Way business at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 21.