Man charged with impersonating police officer

Expositor staff
Feb 09, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read

A 51-year-old Brantford man is charged with impersonating a police officer after Woodstock police responded to a suspicious person call.

At about 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 4, Woodstock police investigated a report of a suspicious man in a white van.

The driver of the van was forced to stop when caught in a dead-end street, police said.

Police found a prohibited weapon, a “police inner Kevlar vest” and a jacket with a police service patch.

The man is  impersonating a peace office, possession and carrying a concealed prohibited device, flight from a peace officer and nuisance endangering life.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.