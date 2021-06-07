Man arrested during break-in at Cainsville business

Article content

A 43-year-old man is facing charges after Brant OPP responded just before 6 p.m. on June 6 to a break-in progress at a business on Shaver Street in Cainsville.

The man, of no fixed address is charged with two counts of break and enter with intent to commit indictable offence and theft Under $5,000.

Police said they worked with the business’s security company to locate a suspect.