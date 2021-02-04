Major reconstruction planned for St. Paul Avenue

Expositor staff
Feb 04, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  2 minute read
A section of St. Paul Avenue, between Brant Avenue and St. George Street, will undergo a major reconstruction.

The first part of the project is planned to begin this spring with the replacement of the water main and storm and sanitary sewers underneath St. Paul Avenue, between Terrace Hill and St. George streets. The work is expected to be completed in the fall.

The second part, scheduled to start in spring 2022, will replace the water main and storm and sanitary sewers between Brant Avenue and Terrace Hill. The work is slated to be completed by fall 2022.

Residents can learn more about the project through a virtual public information centre, which will be available starting Feb. 8 at www.brantford.ca/StPaulAve . Residents will have until Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m. to view, ask questions and comment on the project.

The reconstruction project is one of three highlighted by Mayor Kevin Davis at a virtual news conference this week held by Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma to announce infrastructure funding for Brantford and Brant County.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of strong communities – it’s the roads, sewers, water and wastewater services,” Davis said. “And if the backbone isn’t strong the community isn’t strong.”

The work on St. Paul Avenue will be an inconvenience for residents but the work is necessary, Davis said.

The mayor said the city needs provincial funding to ensure services meet the needs of residents.

Also at the news conference was Brant Mayor David Bailey, whose municipality is receiving $1,097,617 from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund.

The city is getting $3,456,359.

Bouma said strong municipalities are vital to the success of the government’s COVID-19 action plan.

“This provides municipalities with the stable, ongoing, flexible funding that they need to address needs that are important to their communities,` Bouma said. “These projects will lay the foundation for a strong economic recovery in Brantford, Brant and Six Nations because they will create jobs, stimulate economic growth and attract investment.“

Davis said the provincial funding also will enable the city to repair the Garden Avenue bridge and improve roadways in the northwest industrial area. Those two projects are also included in the city’s 2021 capital budget.

Across Ontario, the province is providing $200 million to 424 communities to help them address core infrastructure projects.