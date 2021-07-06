Major growth predicted for area in future
Population could be more than 180,000 in 25 years
As the province casts its predictions for Ontario’s population, strong growth continues to come from Southwestern Ontario but with differences in how Brant will likely growth compared to Haldimand-Norfolk.
With a model that estimates the province will swell by more than 5.3 million people over the next 25 years, the experts also plot out which counties will grow based on previous statistics.
Brant is expected to have more births than deaths over the next 25 years for a natural increase, whereas Haldimand-Norfolk is expected to have fewer births than deaths, for a natural decrease.
But other factors come into play, such as people immigrating, emigrating or just moving to or from another part of Ontario.
In that case, the population of both Brant and Haldimand-Norfolk is projected to increase by 2046 by between 20-35 percent.
With the last official population count in Brant of 135,000, coming from the 2016 census, that means the projected population could be between 162,000 and 182,250 in 2046.
While the 2016 census in Brantford showed a four percent increase in the population over the previous census in 2011, when Brant County was included in the stats, there was a small decrease in the population.
The 2016 census showed Haldimand-Norfolk had a combined population of 110,000 so the projected increase in 25 years could bring that area to between 132,000 to 148,500 people.
Both Brant and Haldimand-Norfolk will see enormous growth in the senior population over the next 25 years, say the experts.
The report estimates by 2046 that between 22 and 27 per cent of Brant’s population will be senior citizens while 27 to 32 percent of the Haldimand-Norfolk population will be seniors.
At the other end of the scale, Haldimand-Norfolk is expected to see a more than 30 percent increase in the number of children between newborns and those aged 14 in the next 25 years. In Brant, the increase is predicted to be 20-30 percent.
The modelling shows that, of the 5.3 million in population growth in the province, more than 55 percent of that is likely to be in the GTA which, over the next 25 years will grow to about 10 million people. That will be almost exactly 50 percent of the province’s population.
The report said the declining trend in natural increase in many areas where there are fewer births than deaths is likely to continue as Ontarians age.
To maintain population, attracting migrants from outside Canada or from other parts of the country or province becomes more critical, especially as Toronto, Durham, Halton, Peel and York gets most of the international migration to Ontario.
According to the ministry’s forecast, 86 per cent of Ontario’s population growth will come from immigration and 14 per cent from births in the province.
The federal government has set a target of 401,000 newcomers for 2021 and will add 10,000 people to that figure in each of the next two years.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has indicated he hopes to use immigration as a way to help jump-start the economy and aid with pandemic recovery.
As the borders closed, immigration momentum faltered, but Canada has one of the highest immigration rates in the world with most immigrants coming from Asia, Africa and Europe.
As well, Canada normally has about 500,000 foreign students studying here each year.
