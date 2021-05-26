MacLatchy to return as Laurier president

Expositor staff
May 26, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Deborah MacLatchy is president and vice-chancellor of Wilfrid Laurier University.
Deborah MacLatchy is president and vice-chancellor of Wilfrid Laurier University. Submitted

Deborah MacLatchy will return for a second five-year term as president and vice-chancellor of Wilfrid Laurier University.

Her new term will run from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2027. Her current term began July 1, 2017.

The announcement was made by the university’s board of governors on Wednesday.

“I look forward to working with Laurier’s faculty, staff, students, alumni and community partners to further the ambitious vision we have set for our university,” MacLatchy said in a news release. “This is a university that develops engaged global citizens and supports innovative research that addresses some of society’s most pressing challenges. It is an honour to lead this institution.”

Laurier, based in Waterloo, has a Brantford campus.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers