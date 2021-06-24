Article content

A Stratford, Ont., man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a machete was used to attack three women in Brant County.

Richard Woodrow Pawley, 69, was arrested June 12 by Brant OPP officers who responded to a 911 call from a home on Fourth Concession Road on the west side of the county.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Machete used to attack women Back to video

Police said two people with serious but not life-threatening injuries were taken to hospital by Brant-Brantford paramedics. The victims and the accused know each other.

At the time, police said they would not release the accused’s name to protect the identity of the victims.

His name is contained in court documents, along with the fact that he has appeared in court via video at least four times since the incident.

Pawley also is charged with assault, carrying a machete for the purpose of committing an offence and possession of a weapon.

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble