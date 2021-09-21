Macdonald congratulates Brock and expresses pride in her campaign
Liberals in Brantford-Brant didn’t get the result they hoped for but first-time candidate Alison Macdonald is proud of her campaign.
“I’m very proud to have put my name forward and of my amazing inner circle of campaign volunteers,” Macdonald said in a statement Monday night. “I wish my colleague Larry Brock the very best in his new role and that he will be equal to the task of advocating on behalf of all people in this riding.”
Congratulations to my fellow candidates for their valiant efforts. You were all formidable.”
Brock is an assistant crown attorney while Macdonald is a local lawyer making them legal colleagues.
Macdonald said she is “beyond proud” of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau who was returned as Prime Minister for a third term.
The Prime Minister will continue the fight against COVID-19 with this mandate and re-elected government.
Election night began on a positive note for Macdonald as she held an early lead with the first nine polls reporting. However, as time passed and more results came in Brock took over and steadily built his lead.
By midnight with 195 of 242 polls reporting, Brock had received 16,104 votes and was leading Macdonald by 4,462 votes.
A resident of Eagle Place in Brantford, Macdonald is Indigenous and is a lawyer. Her law office is in Ohsweken and she works with the Office of the Children’s Lawyer, an arm of the Ministry of the Attorney General that focuses on children involved in legal cases.
Although Brantford-Brant has elected Liberals in the past and the riding was seen to be open because long-time Conservative MP Phil McColeman had retired, Macdonald faced an uphill battle.
Adrienne Roberts, a teacher and union activities, was declared the NDP candidate in April while Brock, an assistant crown attorney, won a contested Conservative nomination in May.
Macdonald, by way of contrast, won a contested Liberal nomination just five days before the election was called. Although Brock was a first-time candidate as well, he had the benefit of being a former Conservative riding president and had successfully campaigned for McColeman.
Trudeau made an unadvertised campaign stop in Brantford-Brant on Sept. 5 but the visit was marred by about 200 angry demonstrators. Some of the demonstrators hurled profanities and abuse at the security detail while Trudeau met and spoke with local Liberals.
The Trudeau visit was in sharp contrast to his visit to Brantford-Brant during the 2019 campaign. Although there were some protesters at the visit, they were barely noticeable amongst the throng of admirers hoping to get a selfie with the Prime Minister.
In 2017, Trudeau also drew an crowd of admirers when he made an unscheduled visit to Dairee Delight in Brantford.
Macdonald’s election day got off to a difficult start when a demonstration on Six Nations forced Elections Canada to hastily move polling booths from Ohsweken to Oakland in Brant County.
Macdonald declined to comment on the demonstration.
As of midnight, Macdonald had received 11,642 votes with 195 of 242 polls reporting. That put her ahead of Lloyd St. Amand’s vote count from 2011 when the Liberals were decimated across the country and finished third in Brantford-Brant with 10,780 votes.
In 2019, Brantford-Brant Liberals were represented by Danielle Takacs who received 20,454 votes to finish second, well behind incumbent Phil McColeman who was re-elected with 26,849 votes.
In her first bid for elected office in 2015, Takacs garnered 19,422 votes to finish second by McColeman who received 25,874 vote.
There were 110,296 votes up for grabs in Brantford-Brant.
