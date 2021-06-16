Longtime Willett employee sees positive changes
Article content
Marty McComb has enjoyed a lifelong connection with the Willett in Paris.
“I was born at the Willett hospital and, while I was a student at Paris District High School, I worked at the Willett after school and during my summer vacations,” McComb said.
Longtime Willett employee sees positive changes Back to video
“In the summer, I did maintenance work, installing window air conditioners and looking after the sprinkler system. During the school year, I did night security while two patient wings were constructed.”
In 1980, McComb graduated high school and walked across the street and began working part time at the Willett.
“I worked in the housekeeping department in those days,” he said.
“I also farmed with my father. We had 150 acres and 120 cattle in those days. Between the two jobs, I was quite busy.”
McComb continued his education, taking evening courses at Mohawk College and completing an apprenticeship in building maintenance and mechanics.
In 1987, he was hired full time in the Willett engineering and maintenance department.
Advertisement
Article content
“Back in those days, I did a bit of everything,” McComb said.
“Primarily, it was supporting a broad spectrum of support systems.”
When the Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates the Willett and Brantford General Hospital, was formed, McComb was offered an opportunity at BGH.
“The construction of the new D-Wing tower was underway, and my role was primarily in the HVAC department overseeing heating and cooling,” he said.
“It was a massive project with lots of interesting aspects to it. I really enjoyed my time at the Brantford General.”
By 2016, significant investments were about to be made at the Willett and McComb returned to where his health-care career began.
“I remember it was the spring of 2016 and the Willett had the urgent-care centre, some support services, doctors offices and a couple of community agencies,” he said. “But things were about to change.”
The leadership and board of directors planned a significant infusion of capital into the Willett that was approved by the Ministry of Health. More than $7 million was spent to expand patient programs and services at the Willett. Thirty-one post-acute patient beds and 20 beds for patients transitioning to other care were opened. New equipment was installed.
“There is also a new kitchen, boilers and a backup generator, upgraded elevators, new windows and air-conditioning equipment, and more technology for the urgent-care centre,” McComb said.
Soon, McComb will retire and leave the Willett for the last time to spend more time with his family.
Reflecting back, he said he was fortunate to work at BGH but coming back to where he began was special.
“I have seen the Willett come full circle. And that is a good thing.”
Hospital Insider is written by Gary Chalk for the Brant Community Healthcare System.