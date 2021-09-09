This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP

Article content As Ontario deals with a fourth wave of COVID-19, local nursing homes are using a combination of encouragement, inconvenience and penalties to get their workers fully vaccinated.

Article content At Fox Ridge Care Community on West Street in Brantford, for instance, the percentage of workers who have completed a second dose of the vaccine jumped this month to 85 per cent from 57 per cent in April, in part due to an aggressive campaign that included education, on-site vaccine clinics, transportation to community clinics and prize draws for all employees as Sierra Senior Living, the owner of the local home, hit certain benchmarks. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Long-term care homes work to boost vax rates for workers Back to video “Sierra is taking the most comprehensive approach to increasing our vaccination rates and thanking those team members who have already stepped up,” said company spokesperson Nadia Daniell-Colarossi. Vaccinated members of Sierra’s 10,000-employee team have been entered in draws that featured thousands of dollars in prizes as 75, 80 and 85 per cent immunization rates were hit. The company is offering a new Hyundai Elantra car for the next draw when it crosses the 90 per cent rate for first doses. By Oct. 12, any Sierra worker not fully vaccinated will be placed on unpaid leave and all new hires and agency workers must be fully vaccinated. A similar policy also will come into play at the community’s two Revera homes – Brierwood Gardens on Park Road in Brantford and Telfer Place in Paris. Revera vaccination rates in April were at around 50 per cent of employees but company spokesperson Larry Roberts said Wednesday the “vast majority” of staff are now vaccinated, with some staff still getting their second shots.

Article content “We also look forward to our residents getting ‘booster’ doses of vaccine, a process which is already well underway at Telfer Place,” Roberts said. Like Sierra, Revera has used a variety of techniques to help encourage workers to get vaccinated, including staff webinars, a temporary COVID-19 hotline for staff, poster campaigns, videos, links to independent sources of vaccine information and meetings with staff who have questions. “Revera believes that getting vaccinated is the right thing to do and the only way to end the pandemic,” Roberts said. He said that in rare instances where an employee can’t be vaccinated due to a valid medical condition the worker will not be put on unpaid leave but must undergo COVID testing before each shift. St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, on Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford, also saw a sharp increase in its fully vaccinated employees. In April, about 60 percent of workers were double vaccinated but last week the facility hit the 82 per cent mark for all staff, physicians, students and volunteers. “Since the onset of the pandemic, we have not had a resident test positive,” said David Wormald, St. Joe’s administrator. With 98 per cent of residents double vaccinated, the facility is now looking to begin third doses of the vaccine for residents who meet the criteria. There’s been a 19-point increase in double vaccination at the municipally run John Noble Home in Brantford, where 85 per cent of staff and 95 per cent of residents are protected by the vaccine. In April, the home had 66 per cent of workers vaccinated.

Article content Additionally, administrator Jennifer Miller said 77 per cent of residents have received third doses. Park Lane Terrace, on Grand River Street North in Paris, where an outbreak involving three staff members was declared over on Sept. 5, had about 60 per cent of the employees vaccinated in April but declined to share numbers of vaccinated staff this month. “Our vaccination rates for residents and staff members are reported as required to the Ministry of Long-Term Care,” said spokesperson Mary Raithby in an email. “At this time, we will not be providing these numbers outside of our requirement to the ministry.” According to numbers compiled by the Brant County Health Unit, Park Lane had 95 employees vaccinated by April and 108 recently. There are about 130 employees at the home, said Raithby. Hardy Terrace in Mount Pleasant did not respond to requests for information but, in April, the home had the highest rate of vaccinated employees in the community at 88 per cent. On Six Nations of the Grand River, the 50-bed Iroquois Lodge now has 80 per cent of staff fully vaccinated, up from 73 per cent in April. Administrator Andy Joseph said 95 per cent of Iroquois Lodge residents are vaccinated and are preparing for the booster dose of vaccine. Vaccination uptake has been low on Six Nations with only 38 per cent of eligible residents now completing a second dose. Six Nations had 38 new COVID cases recorded in the last week, bringing that area’s incidence rate to 258 cases per 100,000 people. In Brantford and Brant, that number is 42.5 per 100,000.

Article content While the Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent-care centre in Paris, was quick to hit 86 per cent of its workforce vaccinated by April, that’s where its numbers stayed for the next four months. The BCHS is aiming to have 100 per cent of workers double-dosed. As of Tuesday, the BCHS required unvaccinated employees to undergo rapid COVID testing three times a week. Also as of Tuesday, each staff member or volunteer was told to disclose one of the following: their vaccination status, a medical reason for not being vaccinated, an indication they don’t want the vaccine, or an indication they don’t wish to share their information. About two per cent of unvaccinated employees have a medical exemption. “The COVID-19 vaccine is a critical component of the global effort to manage the pandemic,” said BCHS spokesperson Alena Lukich. “We are privileged to have access to a vaccine that can help protect against this potentially debilitating and fatal disease.” The health unit reports 1,084 local workers in long-term care have been vaccinated with either one or two doses but notes some staff who were inoculated at a mass clinic or pharmacy may not be included in those totals.

Others might not have been recorded as a long-term care worker and some may be working two jobs but only recorded a vaccine at one facility. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

