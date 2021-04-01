Local pharmacies added to vaccine rollout for those 55 and older
More pharmacies across Ontario, including ones in Brantford, Paris and Simcoe, have been added to the province’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
They soon will be administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 55 and older.
Local pharmacies added to vaccine rollout for those 55 and older
The Brantford location is the pharmacy in the Zehrs store, 410 Fairview Dr.
The Paris locations are Rexall, 72 Grand River St. N., and the pharmacy in the Sobeys store, 307 Grand River St. N.
All require appointments which can be made by either visiting the pharmacy’s website or calling. For the Zehrs pharmacy visit www.zehrs.ca/; for Rexall, visit www.rexall.ca/covid-19/vaccines; and for Sobeys visit www.pharmacyappointments.ca .
The Simcoe locations are the Shoppers Drug Mart ((covid-19.shoppersdrugmart.ca/en), 480 Norfolk St. and the pharmacy in the Wal-Mart store (www.walmart.ca/cp/shop/covid-19-vaccinations-centre-info/6000203072273), 160 Queensway E.
To find the nearest location, those interested and eligible to get the vaccine can visit covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations . The website includes information about each location and how to book an appointment.
A valid Ontario health card or other form of valid government-issued identification is required.
The local locations are among the more than 350 additional pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine. Some locations will be offering the vaccine as early as Saturday. However, when the vaccines are available depends on each location and residents are reminded that they are available by appointment only.
“Ontario’s capacity to get needles in arms continues to grow by the day,” Premier Doug Ford said. “Thanks to the determination and commitment of members of Team Ontario, we are ahead of schedule and administering more vaccines than all of the other province’s combined.
“We are ready to dramatically increase the number of vaccines we can administer once we received a steady and reliable supply from the federal government.”
The province began offering the vaccine to those 60 and older at pharmacies and primary care settings in March. The expansion of the program, announced Thursday, brings to nearly 700 the number of pharmacies offering vaccines.
Provincial public health officials hope the number of locations increases to about 1,500 by the end of April.
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall