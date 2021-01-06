Local parties gear up for next federal election

Article content continued

Since then, McColeman has consistently topped the polls garnering more than 40 per cent of the vote in both 2015 and 2019, easily defeating his nearest rival, Danielle Takacs of the Liberals, both times.

Jamie Crick, chair of the Brantford-Brant Federal Liberal Association, said it is time for the voters to re-evaluate what the needs are for the riding.

“We do believe our constituents would be better represented by a Liberal MP and our active association and candidate — whomever that may be — will be ready when the election comes,” Crick said in response to questions from The Expositor.

Crick said McColeman’s decision not to run again was not a surprise, citing as a reason the MP’s “lack of visibility” on both social media, particularly since the pandemic lockdown in March, and around Brantford-Brant.

“In general, Mr. McColeman has been a fairly inactive MP compared to most over the past five years.”

Myles Hosie, president of the Brantford-Brant NDP Electoral District Association, said the NDP has continued to work hard since the last federal election.

“We haven’t taken a day off since the last campaign and the election,” Hosie said. “We’ve been involved in a lot of different community efforts and building up our association.

“People are getting to know us, we’re building support and we’ve been able to raise some money.”

When he learned that McColeman would not be a candidate in the next election, Hosie said he immediately contacted NDP party headquarters.