Local paramedics weigh-in on 2021 budget issue

Vincent Ball
Jan 12, 2021  •   •  2 minute read
Paramedics must wait until the patients in their care are properly turned over to the emegency department at Brantford General Hospital. Expositor file photo
The city has triggered a dispute resolution mechanism that will send the budget, which is set by the county, to a future city-county liaison committee meeting for discussion and debate. Photo by Brian Thompson /Expositor file photo

Local paramedics are calling for a 2021 budget that ensures they have the equipment they need to properly do their jobs.

“We just want to be able to do our jobs to the best of our ability and to do that we need to have the proper equipment,” said Hillary Henderson, chief unit steward for the Brant/Brantford Paramedic Service. “This isn’t about us getting more money. It’s about us having the equipment we need to save lives.”

Henderson made the comments in response to a city-county dispute over the 2021 paramedics budget. The service is a joint service operated by the county but funded by both the city and county.

At issue is the process by which the budget was developed and eventually approved by the county and how much money should be put into reserves.

The budget calls for spending of just over $13.35 million, of which the province provides $6.56 million. The budget is asking for the city to contribute just over $4.9 million, while the county’s share is just shy of $1.9 million.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

But the sticking point appears to be a plan to transfer $443,000 to reserves in 2021, including $243,000 that was designated for reserves in 2020 but was later redirected to fund additional paramedic staff.

The city has triggered a dispute resolution mechanism that will send the budget to a future city-county liaison committee meeting for discussion and debate.

Told of Henderson’s comments, Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis said he recognizes the need to properly fund the paramedic service.

“I agree with everything she says about properly funding the service and making sure there is money set aside to purchase equipment,” Davis said. “But the question is how much needs to be put into those reserves? And the other question is how soon?

“Does all of that money need to go into the reserves right away or can it be phased in?”

He said city officials must be able to ask those questions to make informed decisions, noting that part of the problem is that the timetables for the city and county to finalize their respective budgets are out of sync.

Henderson said that reading about the city-county budget dispute was “disheartening” for paramedics, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said paramedics have stepped up to help with the flu vaccine and COVID-19 testing. And they’re trained and ready to help with the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, she said.

Davis acknowledged the efforts of paramedics.

“The paramedics have done outstanding work through the pandemic and I salute them for that,” he said. “This (discussion) is not in any way a reflection on their efforts.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“This is how we best manage the capital reserves to make sure they have the equipment they require while at the same time protecting the interests of the taxpayer, especially when many of those taxpayers are struggling.”

Henderson said the importance of being able to purchase or replace equipment can’t be understated.

“’I’m not sure people understand the kind of violence that we encounter when we’re trying to help someone,” Henderson said. “Sometimes they get violent and damage equipment and that equipment can’t be used until it is repaired or replaced.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall