Local paramedics weigh-in on 2021 budget issue

Local paramedics are calling for a 2021 budget that ensures they have the equipment they need to properly do their jobs.

“We just want to be able to do our jobs to the best of our ability and to do that we need to have the proper equipment,” said Hillary Henderson, chief unit steward for the Brant/Brantford Paramedic Service. “This isn’t about us getting more money. It’s about us having the equipment we need to save lives.”

Henderson made the comments in response to a city-county dispute over the 2021 paramedics budget. The service is a joint service operated by the county but funded by both the city and county.

At issue is the process by which the budget was developed and eventually approved by the county and how much money should be put into reserves.

The budget calls for spending of just over $13.35 million, of which the province provides $6.56 million. The budget is asking for the city to contribute just over $4.9 million, while the county’s share is just shy of $1.9 million.