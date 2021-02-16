Local officials working on mass vaccination sites
Planning is underway to establish mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Brantford and Brant County.
Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis said Tuesday the city is working with the Brant County Health Unit to determine what municipal facility best meets its needs.
“It will likely be one of the city’s rinks and whichever rink is selected will have to be taken out of service before the end of the hockey season,” said Davis
“At this point, we don’t know when we’ll be getting vaccines but we have to start planning for that day now.”
Meanwhile, Brant County OPP is in discussions with the health unit to co-ordinate COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line emergency workers, including police officers.
“We’re very appreciative of our ongoing relationships with the health unit and the Brant Community Healthcare System throughout the pandemic,” said Insp. Lisa Anderson, Brant OPP detachment commander. “They have been great partners in ensuring all of the front-line emergency workers in the county have a safe and proactive team looking out for their health and safety every day.”
Anderson said Brant OPP also is involved in the planning for future vaccination sites in the county.
In Ontario, vaccinations for the coronarvirus are being administered in three phases. The first phase includes high-risk residents such as staff, essential caregivers and other employees in congregate living settings for seniors. Hospital employees, health care personnel, adults in First Nations, Metis and Inuit populations and adults receiving chronic home health care are also part of the first phase.
Phase two, expected to begin in March, aims to vaccinate 8.5 million people from a variety of groups by July depending on the availability of vaccines.
Older adults beginning with those aged 80 and older, people who live and work in high-risk congregate settings like shelters and community living, front-line essential workers including first-responders, teachers, education staff and those in the food processing industry, people with high-risk chronic conditions and their caregivers and other populations and communities who face barriers related to health determinants and who are at greater COVID-19 risk are part of the phase two roll out.
Phase three, scheduled to begin in August, will provide vaccines to the remaining Ontario residents who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Although getting vaccinated is strongly recommended it won’t be mandatory.
The provincial government’s plan is dependent on the availability of vaccines. The plan has already been pushed back by at least week due to a shortage of vaccines.
