Local officials working on mass vaccination sites

Planning is underway to establish mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Brantford and Brant County.

Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis said Tuesday the city is working with the Brant County Health Unit to determine what municipal facility best meets its needs.

“It will likely be one of the city’s rinks and whichever rink is selected will have to be taken out of service before the end of the hockey season,” said Davis

“At this point, we don’t know when we’ll be getting vaccines but we have to start planning for that day now.”

Meanwhile, Brant County OPP is in discussions with the health unit to co-ordinate COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line emergency workers, including police officers.

“We’re very appreciative of our ongoing relationships with the health unit and the Brant Community Healthcare System throughout the pandemic,” said Insp. Lisa Anderson, Brant OPP detachment commander. “They have been great partners in ensuring all of the front-line emergency workers in the county have a safe and proactive team looking out for their health and safety every day.”