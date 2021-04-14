'You are the reason you're in custody': Judge

Article content

A convicted man who complained to a judge it was “getting pretty crazy” at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex due to COVID-19 issues was given a swift answer.

“There’s a real easy solution to that,” Justice Colette Good told repeat offender Edward Beckham, 24, in Ontario Court recently.

“When the court places you on orders you need to follow them. You knew the jail conditions back in May but you continued to commit offences and that’s why you’re where you are now. You are the reason you’re in custody.”

Beckham was already a disqualified driver when he was pulled over on March 3 last year on Park Avenue for having a burned out headlight. He jumped out of his grandmother’s car and ran from police but was arrested.

Less than three months later, police saw Beckham driving a Ford F150 on Clarence Street. They checked the licence plate and found it had been reported as stolen. Beckham took off in the truck, driving toward oncoming vehicles and through two stop signs before police were able to stop him.