Workplace fatality under investigation

On Thursday, Brantford Police notified the Ministry of Labour about a workplace fatality on Craig Street, near Morton Avenue.

The ministry said two ministry inspectors were assigned to investigate the death, which took place in an industrial area at what was a fertilizer manufacturer.

A current company name could not be confirmed and a security guard at the site said no statement would be issued at the time. The investigation is ongoing.