Worker dies in farming mishap in Norfolk
A farm worker was killed after being struck by a piece of equipment in a ginseng field near Waterford on Thursday afternoon.
Norfolk emergency personnel responded to Concession 13 Townsend at about 2:30 p.m.
The person, whose name wasn’t released, died at the scene.
“It was determined that an individual was working in a ginseng field when a piece of equipment from a trailer struck them causing serious life-threatening injuries,” said a media release issued by Norfolk OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk
The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will investigate.