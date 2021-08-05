Women in ball gowns paddle for a cause

SIMCOE They will be all dressed up with an important place to go on Sunday.

Wearing ball gowns, tiaras and boas, a group of eight women will gather at Black Creek in Port Dover and, accompanied by music, head out for a paddle using either kayaks or standup paddle boards.

“This is something that we did for the first time last year,” Katherine Czerlau said on behalf of the women who participated in the inaugural paddle last October. “We were spending a lot more time on the water and in nature last year because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“Nature was there for us, offering a refuge of healing, strength and balance.”

Now, less than a year later, the group, which also includes Tanya Van Rooy, Michele Storr, Rachel Heart, Carole Aeschelmann, Annie Thibeault, Mandy Wood and Mel Guillette-Winger, will return to Black Creek for another paddle.

But, this year, the women plan to share their appreciation of nature with others and raise awareness and funds in support of Haldimand and Norfolk Women’s Services, an agency that provides shelter and counselling for women and children who have experienced abuse.

“We’re taking this opportunity to support women who experience domestic violence and women who do not feel supported and safe enough to leave the situation they are in,” Czerlau said. “We’re using our collective strength to raise awareness of and support the organizations that support these women.”

Storr lives in Toronto and Van Rooy lives in Simcoe, while all of the others live in Port Dover.

The women have embraced the blue heron as a symbol of their message.