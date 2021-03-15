Article content

A Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation woman has died as the result of a traffic accident near Hagersville.

Haldimand OPP said 27-year-old Ashley Banner died March 14 in hospital.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Woman dies from injuries in Highway 6 collision Back to video

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6, between Third and Fourth lines, just before 7 a.m. on March 11.

Police said Banner was ejected when the northbound car in which she a passenger left the roadway and rolled over after a collision with a second northbound car. She was transferred by air ambulance to an out-of-town hospital.

Police said the drivers of both cars were treated for injuries.

A 23-year-old Dunnville man who was driving the car carrying Banner has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, failure or refusal to provide a breath sample, driving without a driver’s licence and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.