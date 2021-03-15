Woman dies from injuries in Highway 6 collision
A Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation woman has died as the result of a traffic accident near Hagersville.
Haldimand OPP said 27-year-old Ashley Banner died March 14 in hospital.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6, between Third and Fourth lines, just before 7 a.m. on March 11.
Police said Banner was ejected when the northbound car in which she a passenger left the roadway and rolled over after a collision with a second northbound car. She was transferred by air ambulance to an out-of-town hospital.
Police said the drivers of both cars were treated for injuries.
A 23-year-old Dunnville man who was driving the car carrying Banner has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, failure or refusal to provide a breath sample, driving without a driver’s licence and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
Highway 6 was closed for about six hours for an investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with information is asked to contact Haldimand OPP at 1-800-310-1122.
$1,000 damage to machines
Brant OPP are looking for a suspect who caused more than $1,000 damage to vending and change machines at a Paris business.
Police say the suspect made unsuccessful attempts to break into the machines at Soapz Inc. car wash on Scott Avenue between 12:11 a.m. and 1:06 a.m. on March 14.
The suspect left when a customer arrived at the business.
If you have any information, or can identify the suspect, contact Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Anonymous tips can be made online at www.crimestoppersbb.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.