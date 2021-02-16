





Article content Photo by Brian Thompson / Brian Thompson/The Expositor One of the biggest storms so far this winter made travel tricky, forced some school cancellations and left the area deep in snow Tuesday morning. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Winter storm causes tricky driving, school closings and cancellations Back to video Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said about 15 centimetres of snow fell over most of southwestern Ontario, including Brantford and the counties of Brant and Norfolk, overnight Monday. “We haven’t had very many single event snowfalls so far this winter,” said Coulson. “The weather story is really how mild it had been before February became colder.” But Coulson said the area could be in for another blast of winter weather late Thursday and into Friday when meteorologists are predicting another storm. Along with the snow, Brant and Norfolk residents are bracing for extremely cold temperatures. Coulson said Tuesday’s daytime low will feel like -17C with the windchill and the mercury could dip to -23C overnight. Brant’s acting medical officer of health issued a cold alert Tuesday, advising those who must be outside to take precautions, including wearing several layers of clothing, covering all exposed skin, drinking warm, caffeine- and alcohol-free fluids, and checking on elderly and vulnerable people frequently to ensure they are safe and warm.

Article content The inclement weather prompted the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards on Tuesday to cancel all their bus routes and close all schools and cancel evening programming, including Grand Erie Learning Alternatives. Virtual learning was also cancelled because teachers and other staff provide online teaching from schools and other board facilities. “Where possible, Grand Erie students will be provided with asynchronous learning on inclement weather days (via Brightspace) to support the continuity of learning,” said a media advisory from the Grand Erie board. “These learning opportunities are optional to students and will provide families with learning when schools are closed.” The Catholic board also said asynchronous learning would be available to students and “educators will be available to assist.” The storm caused other closings, including Six Nations of the Grand River department offices, with the exception of public works and certain health services. They will reopen with normal hours on Wednesday. Tuesday’s waste collection for Simcoe was cancelled and residents were advised to hang on to their materials until next Tuesday. Collection for the rest of the week will continue as usual. In other areas of Norfolk, if Monday is normal collection day (delayed to Tuesday due to the holiday) pickup is delayed until Feb. 22. Others were on the job outside despite winter’s blast. Canada Post letter carrier Missy Webb vaulted over snowbanks as she crisscrossed Terrace Hill Street delivering mail on Tuesday morning.

Article content “It’s 50-50 for snow being cleared (from sidewalks),” she said. “But I don’t mind. It’s beautiful!” Greg Belisle of Brantford got some help shovelling snow from his six-year-old daughter, Braylynn, who was enjoying a snow day from school. “I think this is more snow than we had all last year,” said Belisle as he pointed to five-foot snowbanks at the end of his driveway. Photo by Brian Thompson / Brian Thompson/The Expositor By early Tuesday afternoon, Robin Matthews-Osmond, spokesperson for the Brantford policesService, said that, since 10 p.m. on Monday, just three collisions had been reported, none of them serious. “These numbers are fairly typical for day-to-day motor vehicle collisions,” she said. Brant OPP were reporting five minor collisions during the storm. Despite the more challenging road conditions, Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said on Tuesday morning that no collisions had been reported in the Norfolk area. Sanchuk said accidents during storms aren’t weather-related but are caused by bad driving. “Drivers need to reduce their speed and put their devices away,” he said, adding that gas and washer fluid should be topped up and drivers should clear their entire vehicle of snow before they hit the road. Maria Visocchi, Brantford’s director of communications, said operational services crews were out overnight Monday and plowing and salting are expected to continue well into Wednesday. A schedule of priority route clearing is posted on the city’s website at brantford.ca/WinterControl

Article content “Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing, so slippery conditions on roads, sidewalks, and bicycle lanes will be present throughout the next couple days and into Thursday when additional snow is forecasted,” said Visocchi. She said the city is discouraging residents from walking, cycling and driving and asking them to park their vehicles off the street so that crews have enough room to clear roads, sidewalks and bicycle lanes. “We advise that when residents are shovelling their sidewalks that they place snow in the direction the plow travels. In general, that will be to the right of the driveway when looking out the front door of the home.” Greg Demers, Brant County’s director of roads, said his full crew of 22 plows, four tractors, three graders and two sidewalk machines was out Tuesday morning and making good progress on main and secondary roads. But he said a steady snowfall throughout Tuesday morning could make a second plow necessary on the main streets. “The wind’s also going to be a factor today,” he said. “I’m not sure if we’re going to have some drifting.” Coulson said there is some relief in sight as spring approaches. More seasonal temperatures, with an average daytime high of -1 C, are forecast for the last week of February. Meantime, anyone in Brantford in need of immediate shelter can call the Housing Resource Centre at 519-802-4332 from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. After hours, call the Salvation Army at 519-753-4193. With files from Brian Thompson

