What's next at Land Back Lane? July 19 marks one year since Indigenous protesters took over a housing development in Caledonia Photo by Brian Thompson / Brian Thompson/The Expositor

Article content As the one-year anniversary of the occupation of 1492 Land Back Lane in Caledonia nears, the situation at the camp has changed dramatically in some significant ways, and not at all in others.

Article content Here’s where things stand today: We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. What's next at Land Back Lane? Back to video Remind me, what happened to the planned McKenzie Meadows housing development in Caledonia? A 40-acre parcel of land on McKenzie Road was to become a subdivision built by a real estate consortium led by Foxgate Developments. Instead, a group of Indigenous land defenders from Six Nations occupied the site on July 19, 2020, halting the build and renaming the property 1492 Land Back Lane. Six Nations members and their non-Indigenous allies have held the land ever since. Why did the occupation happen? Land defenders say the property is unceded Haudenosaunee territory within the Haldimand Tract, a long stretch of land running 10 kilometres on either side of the full length of the Grand River that was granted to the Haudenosaunee by the British after the American Revolutionary War. Over the centuries the tract was whittled away until only five per cent of the original 950,000 acres — a parcel which became the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve — remains under formal Haudenosaunee control. The Haudenosaunee Chiefs Confederacy Council — the traditional leadership on Six Nations — says it was not consulted and did not approve the Foxgate build, while the company maintains all proper consultation was followed with Six Nations Elected Council, which received cash and land from the company in exchange for its support of the project. Will the McKenzie project go ahead? No. In late June, the developers sent letters to about 180 homebuyers saying that, having exhausted their legal options and with no prospect of the occupation ending, the company was scrapping the planned subdivision and cancelling all purchase agreements.

Article content What does this mean for the people who bought homes? Their deposits will be refunded and there is a class-action lawsuit in the works, but otherwise they are out of luck. Several homebuyers told The Hamilton Spectator they bought into the McKenzie build because the houses were priced affordably and their value was expected to increase over time. Several years later, these homebuyers say they cannot afford to enter the housing market and are now in limbo. What will happen to the land? In the eyes of the province, the land is still owned by the developers, while land defenders maintain the property is unceded Haudenosaunee territory. They see the McKenzie land as an extension of Six Nations territory and a home for future generations of band members. In the short term, that means setting up tiny houses and community buildings, planting fruit trees and garden plots, and beginning the long process of restoring the property to its natural state. In an email to The Spectator, William Liske, vice-president and chief legal officer for Losani Homes (the Stoney Creek-based real estate developer managing the site), said developers are taking a wait-and-see approach to the property. “At this point there are no plans for the land while it remains occupied,” Liske said. Has there been any movement on the political front? Land defenders, through spokesperson Skyler Williams of Six Nations, have long called for “nation-to-nation negotiations” over the McKenzie property and the broader issue of land claims along the Haldimand Tract. Ottawa is waiting for the elected and traditional governments on Six Nations to come to an understanding before talks with both parties can begin. In a statement to The Spectator, the provincial Ministry of Indigenous Affairs said, “Ontario is willing to participate in federally led discussions” about the McKenzie build.

Article content Is it still illegal to visit the McKenzie site? Yes. Even though Foxgate has cancelled the build, there is still a Superior Court injunction in force that prohibits anyone not authorized by the company from being on the land. The OPP say they have “not been provided with any change in the status of the court injunction,” meaning anyone who steps foot on the property is risking arrest and criminal charges. That has not stopped supporters of the land defenders from delivering hot meals and supplies and participating in events at the site. In a statement to The Spectator, Haldimand County OPP said officers from the provincial liaison team “continue to maintain open dialogue with involved parties.” But the developers and Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett say the OPP’s approach to the occupation has fallen short. “It’s a whole different world in the Caledonia area. The rule of law does not apply,” Barrett said. “In many cases, the normally expected guidelines that we have are not enforced.” Liske pointed out that the injunctions were made permanent “roughly eight months ago” and said “no further petition should be required” from the company to compel police to act. “We believe that our police services cannot ignore the court’s order permanently,” he said. Does Foxgate have any legal options? The company has filed a $200-million class-action lawsuit against the Attorney General of Canada, the province, the OPP, the Ontario Federation of Labour, land defenders and their supporters. The lawsuit alleges material and reputational damage to the company and seeks financial restitution for Foxgate and the McKenzie homebuyers. Liske said the suit has not yet been served to any of the defendants and that the company has until September to do so.

Article content Will the homebuyers also sue? A parallel lawsuit is in the works against the government and the OPP. This class-action suit — launched by a Caledonia law firm on behalf of residents and businesses affected by the occupation and resultant months-long road blockades — now includes some 450 members, including 125 homebuyers, seeking as-yet-undetermined financial damages. A similar lawsuit launched in the wake of the occupation of the former Douglas Creek Estates subdivision in Caledonia in 2006 resulted in a $20-million settlement for Caledonia residents and businesses to compensate for their losses. Barrett said the latest lawsuit could offer those affected this time some hope of restitution. “We know there’s a class-action lawsuit,” he said. “We saw that before (in 2006), and that’s a good thing. People were reimbursed.” Will the government buy the land? There is a precedent for the province stepping in and providing restitution to developers by purchasing occupied land. It happened in 2006, after Six Nations land defenders stopped the Douglas Creek Estates project in Caledonia. Four months after the 99-acre property was occupied in February 2006, the province bought the land to hold in trust until the dispute was settled, paying out approximately $16 million to the developers, Henco Industries. Fifteen years later, the land — now known as Kanonhstaton, or “the Protected Place” in Mohawk — is home to Six Nations members and a back entrance to the McKenzie property.

Article content Barrett, a Conservative MPP who was in opposition 15 years ago and now sits in government, said he has not heard talk of a government bailout for the developers this time around. “I haven’t been asked by the present developer about that, and I don’t have any indication from any of the Ontario government ministries as far as that,” he said. Liske said senior levels of government will have to be held accountable for what happened at the McKenzie site. “If the authorities charged with enforcement of court orders and administration of land titles find it acceptable that titled owners of land in Ontario can be illegally dispossessed, and that the court orders requiring a cessation of that dispossession can be fully ignored, then there will need to be both compensatory and punitive accountability,” he said. Land defenders are “not interested” in a financial settlement to get them off the McKenzie site, said Skyler Williams. “Land claims need to be about more than dollars and cents,” Williams said. “Land claims need to be about land. And for us, that means giving land back to native communities.” Is 1492 Land Back Lane only the beginning for Indigenous land defence? In April, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chief Council declared a moratorium on further development within the Haldimand Tract unless builders and governments first consult with the confederacy’s development arm, the Haudenosaunee Development Institute. Failure to do so, the confederacy said, could result in further land defence actions like the McKenzie occupation. “It’s likely that it’s going to happen up and down the tract. It’s just a question of people strategizing where they want to make the next step to ensure that their land is protected,” said HDI representative Aaron Detlor. “I think any developer has to take seriously the risk of developing on what is clearly stolen land.”

