West Brant resident calls for safety measures

Vincent Ball
Jan 20, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Mario Lucente of Evergreen Court in the D'Aubigny Road subdivision is calling on the City of Brantford to install a left turn lane from Colborne Street West into the subdivision to make the turn safer for everyone. Photo by SUBMITTED PHOTO

A Brantford man has put the city on notice over what he believes is a disaster waiting to happen.

Mario Lucente says he has had a couple of ‘near-misses’ and has seen many others come close to accidents as vehicles try to turn left onto D’Aubigny Road from Colborne Street West. And the Evergreen Crescent resident says he’s not alone.

Many of the approximately 200 residents who live in the neighbourhood have also witnessed a lot of close calls, Lucente said.

“I just don’t want to see anyone get hurt or worse yet, killed,” Lucente said “It’s dangerous and I just want the city to be aware of that and do something about it.”

At issue is the lack of a left turn lane off Colborne Street West that would allow motorists and residents to safely reach D’Aubigny Road. A long-time resident of the neighbourhood, Lucente said planning miscalculated the need for a left turn lane when the subdivision was built 30 years ago.

“The only way to execute a turn into D’Aubigny Road is to stop in the south inside fast lane while travelling west and wait for the oncoming traffic coming from the west to pass,” Lucente said adding that many motorists travel well over the posted 60 km/h speed limit.

“Stopping to make this turn forces westbound motorists to do a last-minute pivot at a fast speed to go around the left turning vehicle.”

Colborne Street West is four lanes – two in each direction – and heads out of Brantford toward Highway 24 to Simcoe and to Highway 403. Many westbound motorists accelerate in anticipation of driving up a long hill while leaving the city, he added.

“That’s what makes this an extremely dangerous situation,” he said.

Lucente says the left turn will become even more dangerous when a major subdivision on a 22-hectare parcel of land at 620 Colborne St. W. between the D’Aubigny Road subdivision and Pleasant Ridge Road is built. More residents means more vehicles which in turn, means increased danger for those looking to make that left turn.

The turn will become even more dangerous if the city moves forward with the Oak Park Road extension to provide better access to Highway 403 for residents in West Brant wanting to travel east to Hamilton, Lucente said.

“The city welcomes and appreciates public feedback, especially as it relates to public safety,” said Maria Visocchi, the city’s director of communications and community engagement.

“City staff have been directed by council to monitor traffic operations and safety, as well as to further explore concerns and potential solutions related to this intersection. These measures include, but not limited to, safe driving enforcement as well as additional precautions to facilitate pedestrian safety.”

Longer term concerns specific to the intersection and Colborne Street West will also be examined as part of the Oak Park Road extension environmental assessment study, Visocchi said.

“The environmental assessment, expected to be completed later this year, will also provide opportunities for public input regarding potential solutions,” Visocchi said.

Details about the environmental assessment can be found at: https://www.brantford.ca/en/your-government/oak-park-road-extension.aspx .

Meanwhile, the proposed development on the lands west of the subdivision that is the target of Lucente’s concern is being done by LIV Developments and was the subject of the subject of a Local Planning Appeal Tribunal hearing.

No decision on the hearing has been issued as yet and the development hasn’t received final approved from city council, Visocchi said.

However, ,the city, Brant County and LIV have entered into a minutes of settlement to resolve their issues concerning the development. The settlement calls for block plan approval but development within the blocks themselves will be subject to further applications and public input opportunities, Visocchi said.

