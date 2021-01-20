West Brant resident calls for safety measures

Article content

A Brantford man has put the city on notice over what he believes is a disaster waiting to happen.

Mario Lucente says he has had a couple of ‘near-misses’ and has seen many others come close to accidents as vehicles try to turn left onto D’Aubigny Road from Colborne Street West. And the Evergreen Crescent resident says he’s not alone.

Many of the approximately 200 residents who live in the neighbourhood have also witnessed a lot of close calls, Lucente said.

“I just don’t want to see anyone get hurt or worse yet, killed,” Lucente said “It’s dangerous and I just want the city to be aware of that and do something about it.”

At issue is the lack of a left turn lane off Colborne Street West that would allow motorists and residents to safely reach D’Aubigny Road. A long-time resident of the neighbourhood, Lucente said planning miscalculated the need for a left turn lane when the subdivision was built 30 years ago.