Weekly new COVID-19 cases fall

The Brant County Health Unit recorded 47 news cases of COVID-19 for the week ended Aug. 29

That’s down from 57 the previous week.

On Monday, the health unit, which does not provide daily COVID updates on weekends, reported 30 news cases over the previous 72 hours.

There are 53 active cases in Brantford and Brant County, with 16 COVID patients hospitalized and six requiring critical care.

Since the pandemic began, 3,608 confirmed cases have been recorded. Of those, 3,533 have recovered, while the deaths of 22 local people have been attributed to the virus.

Four more instances of the Delta variant and 20 mutations have been identified – though not necessarily among new or active cases — totalling 93 and 382, respectively. In all, 1,356 variant and mutation cases have been identified in Brantford-Brant to date.

New data on the health unit website shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases according to the vaccination status of the infectious individuals. From a start date of last June 14, 25 cases, or 11.06 per cent of new cases, involved fully vaccinated people, 35 cases, or 15.49 per cent, were partially vaccinated and 166 new cases, or 73.45 per cent, were individuals that were unvaccinated.

An additional 1,374 vaccinations were administered since Thursday at clinics, pharmacies and physicians’ offices in Brantford-Brant. Of those, 613 were second doses meaning that 104,919 people are now fully immunized.

The health unit also has begun giving a third dose of vaccine to residents of long-term care and retirement homes, and those who are immunocompromised. So far, 402 third doses have been administered.

Outbreaks that remain ongoing include one declared Aug. 26 in Unit B6 at Brantford General Hospital (one patient), and at the Willett transitional unit in Paris, declared Aug. 13 (one staff, 11 patients, and one death).

Public Health Ontario reported Monday an additional 694 new cases of COVID-19.

Two more people have died in the province, bringing the total to 9,498 people whose deaths have been attributed to the virus.