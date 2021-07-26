Weekly COVID cases in Brantford-Brant rise to 11

For the first time this month, the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases has topped 10.

The Brant County Health Unit on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases in the previous 72 hours, bringing to 11 the number of new virus cases for the week ended July 25.

That’s the highest amount since 21 reported the week ended June 20

The health unit reported eight new cases in each of the weeks ended July 4 and 18, nine for the week ended July 11 and 10 for the week ended June 27.

Cases have been declining since a record 269 reported for the week ended April 18.

Currently, seven COVID cases are active in the community.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 3,434 confirmed cases of the virus in Brantford and Brant County. Of those, 3,407 have recovered.

Twenty local deaths have been attributed to coronavirus.

Two additional cases of the Delta variant have been determined through testing by Public Health Ontario, but are not necessarily among new or active cases. To date 1,242 variant and mutation cases have been determined.

Outbreaks declared July 12 at Participation Support Services Stedman House (one staff member); and July 13 at Fox Ridge Care Community long-term care home’s D-Wing (two residents, one staff) and Farm No. 6 (one worker) remain ongoing.

On the vaccination front, another 2,491 doses have been administered since Friday, with 75 per cent of the adult population in Brantford-Brant having received at least one dose.

So far, 63 per cent of the adult population or 90,273 people have completed the two-dose series of vaccines.

Over the weekend, 345 individuals were tested for COVID-19 at the assessment centre.

Ohsweken Public Health reported two active cases on Six Nations of the Grand River, where 529 confirmed cases and 11 deaths have been recorded over the course of the pandemic.

Provincially, 119 new cases and three more deaths were reported Monday by Public Health Ontario.

Since the onset of the pandemic Ontario has had 549,447 positive cases and 9,316 deaths. Currently 1,429 cases are active.

