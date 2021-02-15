Article content

Brantford-Brant’s weekly COVID-19 caseload has dropped to a level not seen since October.

Figures provided by the Brant County Health Unit on Monday show 13 new local cases for the week ending Feb. 14, 2021. That’s the lowest the weekly case count has been since the week ending Oct. 18, 2020, when the health unit recorded 13 new cases.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Weekly COVID-19 case count drops to 13 Back to video

The weekly case load hit a record high of 167 for the week ending Jan. 10, 2021. Since then, the weekly numbers have steadily declined reaching 29 new cases for the week ending Feb. 7, 2021.

The improved weekly case count comes as Brantford-Brant moves into ‘orange-restrict’ category of the province’s pandemic response framework on Tuesday.

The change, announced Friday, is effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and means restaurants, bars and many other businesses will be able to re-open, albeit with restrictions in place.

Restrictions include limiting capacity to 50 people indoors and four people per table. There must be at least two metres between tables, and patrons must wear masks or face coverings except when eating or drinking.