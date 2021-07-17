Warrant issued for fugitive’s arrest
Accused severs ankle-mounted monitoring device
Brantford police have issued an arrest warrant for a 31-year-old man recently released from a Toronto jail.
Police said Chad Wray-McCombs, who is facing charges in connection to a 2019 shooting in Brantford, was released July 15 from the Toronto Detention Centre with the stipulation that he wear an ankle-mounted monitoring device. On July 16 at about 12:30 p.m., police were informed that the device had been tampered with.
According to a news release, police used the device’s GPS to locate it an an address in Brantford but there was no sign of Wray-McCombs.
Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Wray-McCombs.
“If located do not approach,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477. Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward.
Wray-McCombs and a 25-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the shooting, which took place in April, 2019, in an alley behind a Dalhousie Street building. The 23-year-old man was wounded and found at a different location.
Wray-McCombs was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, failure to comply with bail conditions, and discharge of a firearm endangering life.
Charges against the woman were subsequently dropped.