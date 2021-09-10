Walk for Parkinson's fundraiser in need of participants

On the heels of last year’s challenging fundraiser, the Parkinson Society Southwestern Ontario, will host another walk this weekend.

Participants all over the area, including those in Brantford and Brant County, will join the Walk for Parkinson’s, being held virtually for the second year.

This is the 22nd year for the local event. Typically, there are about 60 participants but the pandemic reduced last year’s numbers substantially, said Shelley Rivard, CEO of Parkinson’s Society Southwestern Ontario.

“It’s challenging,” she said. “It’s not really the same sense of community in a virtual event.”

This year’s local fundraising goal is $11,000.

Reduced participation last year meant less money raised. The 2019 walk brought in $15,500. The 2020 total was $1,300.

All the money raised through the event stays local, supporting more than 10,000 people with Parkinson’s disease across Southwestern Ontario with support programs, exercise groups, conferences, advocacy and local research.

Twenty-five people a day are diagnosed with the disease. Symptoms include tremors, rigidity, slow movement, postural instability, and sleep disturbance. Many often suffer from depression, anxiety, dementia, memory issues and difficulty communicating.

Young onset Parkinson’s disease is on the rise, with an estimated five to 10 per cent of people diagnosed being under 40. By 2030, the number of people with the disease is expected to double.

“We had such a great year in 2019 and raised over $460,000,” said Rivard. “We had originally set the 2020 target to raise $485,000 but, with COVID, we were pleased to reach $267,000.”