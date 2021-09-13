Voters flock to advance polls

Voters, including those in Brantford-Brant, flocked over the weekend to cast ballots in advance polls for the federal election.

Although exact numbers aren’t yet available, Rejean Grenier, regional media adviser for Ontario for Elections Canada, said more than 1.3 million Canadians voted on Friday, the first day for advance polls.

“It was crazy,” said Grenier. “People tend to go right on the first day. They want to vote and they want to do it quickly.”

Advance voting wrapped up Monday at 9 p.m. for the election being held on Sept. 20.

Grenier said there were lineups at some advance polling stations. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, polls weren’t permitted in schools. Grenier said Elections Canada made use of municipal buildings as much as possible but also have polling stations in churches, community centres, malls and arenas across the country.

There are 21 advance polling stations in Brantford-Brant at 11 sites.

Grenier said some voters have complained about the longer waits and having to driver further to advance polls than to those they’ve voted at in past elections.

Compounding the issue is difficulty Elections Canada has had recruiting people to work at the polling stations.

“It’s the cost of running an election in a pandemic,” said Grenier. “We are short people in a lot of constituencies across Canada.”

Despite the challenges, Grenier said the heavy voter turnout continued to Saturday, with more than 970,000 marking a ballot at advanced polls. He said more accurate numbers will be released in the next couple of days.

“Returning officers and their staff are so busy helping people vote, inputting of data has been put on the backburner.”